MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MEI Pharma presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.50.

MEI Pharma Stock Performance

MEIP stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. MEI Pharma has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $7.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.98 million, a PE ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.69 and a 200-day moving average of $6.28.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $8.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by $9.93. The company had revenue of $65.30 million during the quarter. MEI Pharma had a net margin of 39.06% and a return on equity of 86.21%. Equities analysts forecast that MEI Pharma will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MEIP. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 62,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 52,169 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in MEI Pharma by 969.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 79,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 72,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in MEI Pharma during the 1st quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

