Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $44.60.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Merus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Merus from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Merus from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th.

In other Merus news, COO Peter B. Silverman sold 22,386 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total transaction of $559,650.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold 23,076 shares of company stock worth $576,852 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Merus in the third quarter worth $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 142.1% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,477 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 107.4% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,811 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Merus by 871.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,564 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,403 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in Merus in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merus stock opened at $36.14 on Wednesday. Merus has a 52-week low of $15.93 and a 52-week high of $36.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.61 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $29.57 and a 200-day moving average of $25.31.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the development of antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer and castration-resistant prostate cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

