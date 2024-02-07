MetLife (NYSE:MET) Price Target Cut to $82.00

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at UBS Group from $87.00 to $82.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 24.32% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.23.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MET. Everpar Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $525,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,878,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $256,468,000 after buying an additional 104,116 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 85.7% during the fourth quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,014 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 7,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp now owns 6,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $436,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 88.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.
