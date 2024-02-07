Minerals Technologies (NYSE:MTX) Shares Gap Up Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Minerals Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $68.46, but opened at $70.71. Minerals Technologies shares last traded at $70.29, with a volume of 30,416 shares changing hands.

The basic materials company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $524.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.67 million. Minerals Technologies had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 10.26%. Minerals Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS.

Minerals Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. Minerals Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.44%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Minerals Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded Minerals Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday. Sidoti raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Minerals Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of Minerals Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total transaction of $559,462.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Jonathan J. Hastings sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.44, for a total value of $559,462.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,067,739.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dj Monagle III sold 14,598 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $993,831.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 76,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,223,097.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 26,213 shares of company stock worth $1,730,754. 2.86% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MTX. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Minerals Technologies in the first quarter worth $29,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Minerals Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,000. Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its holdings in Minerals Technologies by 126.1% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Minerals Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth about $58,000. 94.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Minerals Technologies Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $66.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.32.

Minerals Technologies Company Profile

Minerals Technologies Inc develops, produces, and markets various specialty mineral, mineral-based, and synthetic mineral products, and supporting systems and services. The company operates through three segments: Performance Materials, Specialty Minerals and Refractories. The Performance Materials segment supplies bentonite and bentonite-related products, as well as leonardite.

