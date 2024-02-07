Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Shares Purchased by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 84.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,065 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in Molson Coors Beverage by 2,089.6% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,150,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,596,000 after purchasing an additional 2,052,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the fourth quarter valued at about $83,092,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 6.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,329,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,138,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235,013 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 471.1% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 593,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,694,000 after acquiring an additional 489,926 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage during the second quarter valued at about $25,396,000. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Molson Coors Beverage from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Molson Coors Beverage stock opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 52-week low of $49.32 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day moving average of $62.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 142.61%.

About Molson Coors Beverage

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

Further Reading

