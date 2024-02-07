Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Reaches New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Oppenheimer raised their price target on the stock from $600.00 to $700.00. Oppenheimer currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Monolithic Power Systems traded as high as $652.86 and last traded at $641.20, with a volume of 106218 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $635.86.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MPWR. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $750.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $581.92.

Get Monolithic Power Systems alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPWR

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $602.01, for a total value of $4,816,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 921,774 shares in the company, valued at $554,917,165.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.26, for a total value of $1,508,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 84,768 shares in the company, valued at $51,137,143.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 173,496 shares of company stock worth $101,797,797 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,256 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $180,565,000 after acquiring an additional 9,218 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp boosted its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $285,000. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 3,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,255,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Monolithic Power Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $391,000. Institutional investors own 96.52% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $604.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $531.94. The stock has a market cap of $30.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.22.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is 43.34%.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monolithic Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monolithic Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.