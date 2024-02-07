Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Montauk Renewables, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.13.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Montauk Renewables from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Montauk Renewables from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $9.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th.

Montauk Renewables Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of MNTK opened at $6.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.27 and a 200-day moving average of $9.01. Montauk Renewables has a 52 week low of $5.46 and a 52 week high of $11.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $928.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.83 and a beta of -0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55.

Montauk Renewables (NASDAQ:MNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The business had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.60 million. Montauk Renewables had a return on equity of 6.98% and a net margin of 9.07%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Montauk Renewables will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Montauk Renewables

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,376,236 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,559,000 after purchasing an additional 139,461 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,697 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,618,000 after acquiring an additional 38,605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Montauk Renewables by 1.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,384,000 after buying an additional 42,238 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Montauk Renewables by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,389,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,334,000 after buying an additional 108,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hosking Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Montauk Renewables by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Hosking Partners LLP now owns 897,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,172,000 after buying an additional 104,821 shares during the period. 16.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Montauk Renewables

(Get Free Report

Montauk Renewables, Inc, a renewable energy company, engages in recovery and processing of biogas from landfills and other non-fossil fuel sources. It operates in two segments, Renewable Natural Gas and Renewable Electricity Generation. The company develops, owns, and operates renewable natural gas (RNG) projects that capture methane and prevents it from being released into the atmosphere by converting it into either RNG or electrical power for the electrical grid.

