Moonbeam (GLMR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $308.50 Million

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 4.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. One Moonbeam coin can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000870 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Moonbeam has a total market cap of $308.50 million and approximately $6.19 million worth of Moonbeam was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Moonbeam has traded 3.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34.17 or 0.00079652 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00027825 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.28 or 0.00021632 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006319 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0724 or 0.00000169 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0811 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001237 BTC.

About Moonbeam

GLMR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 19th, 2021. Moonbeam’s total supply is 1,104,814,701 coins and its circulating supply is 826,989,588 coins. Moonbeam’s official website is moonbeam.network. Moonbeam’s official Twitter account is @moonbeamnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Moonbeam is https://reddit.com/r/moonbeam and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Moonbeam is medium.com/moonbeam-network.

Moonbeam Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Moonbeam is a smart contract platform created in 2019 by Derek Yoo, CEO of PureStake. It offers compatibility with the Ethereum network, greater scalability through a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, and interoperability with other blockchain networks, enabled by the Polkadot network. Developers can use familiar tools and languages, such as Solidity and Web3.js, to build applications on Moonbeam that can interact with other blockchain networks.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Moonbeam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Moonbeam should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Moonbeam using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

