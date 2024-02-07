Moors & Cabot Inc. Acquires 50 Shares of Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT)

Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Free Report) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 761 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Gartner were worth $261,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IT. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Gartner by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,563 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its position in Gartner by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 42,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 14,618 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Gartner by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 27,043 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,044,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Gartner by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 98,889 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,415,000 after acquiring an additional 19,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gartner by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after acquiring an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on IT. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $421.00 to $446.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $380.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $412.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Gartner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gartner currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $429.25.

Insider Buying and Selling at Gartner

In other Gartner news, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of Gartner stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total value of $167,685.44. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,920.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Akhil Jain sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.56, for a total value of $40,056.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,326,254.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP William James Wartinbee III sold 416 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $403.09, for a total transaction of $167,685.44. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,920.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,770 shares of company stock valued at $10,992,112. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Gartner Stock Down 1.7 %

Gartner stock opened at $461.70 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $450.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.61. Gartner, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $292.60 and a fifty-two week high of $471.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.70, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The information technology services provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.21. Gartner had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 206.71%. The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.70 EPS. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gartner, Inc. will post 11.07 EPS for the current year.

Gartner declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Friday, November 3rd that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Gartner Company Profile

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

Further Reading

