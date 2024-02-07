Moors & Cabot Inc. Makes New Investment in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in Align Technology by 39.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,911,000 after purchasing an additional 18,153 shares during the period. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.07% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $288.44 on Wednesday. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $176.34 and a one year high of $413.20. The stock has a market cap of $22.09 billion, a PE ratio of 49.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $257.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.44.

Insider Transactions at Align Technology

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 5,194 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $192.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,845.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 208,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,167,820. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALGN shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Align Technology from $400.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Align Technology from $430.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $197.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Align Technology from $290.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Align Technology from $200.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $338.90.

Align Technology Profile

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

Further Reading

