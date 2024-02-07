Moors & Cabot Inc. Sells 2,100 Shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN – Free Report) by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $239,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Olin during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in shares of Olin by 153.2% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 24,674 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 14,928 shares during the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council purchased a new stake in Olin during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $795,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Olin by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,362 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,193 shares during the period. 85.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Olin Stock Performance

Shares of Olin stock opened at $50.63 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a one year low of $41.71 and a one year high of $63.06. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market cap of $6.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.30, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.44.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently issued reports on OLN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Olin in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Olin from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. KeyCorp increased their price target on Olin from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Olin from $50.00 to $38.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Olin from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.27.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $3,424,987.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Olin news, CFO Todd A. Slater sold 63,250 shares of Olin stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total transaction of $3,424,987.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 137,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,446,545.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Scott Mcdougald Sutton sold 539,328 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total transaction of $29,102,138.88. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 47,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,569,575.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 674,378 shares of company stock worth $36,298,062. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, and chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents.

