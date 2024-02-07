Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NSSC opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $33.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.55. Napco Security Technologies has a twelve month low of $17.76 and a twelve month high of $43.54.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.92 million. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 25.08%. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after acquiring an additional 516,575 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NSSC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Napco Security Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

