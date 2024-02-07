Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NSSC) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 29th

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 5th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This is an increase from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Napco Security Technologies Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NSSC opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. Napco Security Technologies has a 12-month low of $17.76 and a 12-month high of $43.54. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 36.50 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.95 and a 200-day moving average of $28.95.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 31.80% and a net margin of 25.08%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.23 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Napco Security Technologies will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley cut their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Imperial Capital cut Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.60.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSSC. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 99.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,854,790 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after buying an additional 925,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 104.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,635,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,559,000 after purchasing an additional 837,472 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 80.4% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,619,409 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,230,000 after purchasing an additional 721,575 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 100.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,273,636 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,136,000 after purchasing an additional 638,478 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 206.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 766,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $21,063,000 after purchasing an additional 516,575 shares during the period. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

