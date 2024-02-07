Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) Shares Gap Up After Strong Earnings

Napco Security Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSSC – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $35.81, but opened at $40.10. Napco Security Technologies shares last traded at $40.11, with a volume of 400,959 shares.

The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.08. Napco Security Technologies had a return on equity of 29.80% and a net margin of 23.42%. The company had revenue of $47.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.23 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Get Napco Security Technologies alerts:

Napco Security Technologies Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a positive change from Napco Security Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Napco Security Technologies’s payout ratio is 29.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NSSC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Imperial Capital downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Napco Security Technologies from $36.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on Napco Security Technologies from $24.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Napco Security Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Napco Security Technologies

Institutional Trading of Napco Security Technologies

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 190.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,579 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 8,905 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 69.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 5,920 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 104.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 110,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,258,000 after buying an additional 56,142 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Napco Security Technologies by 95.2% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 24,628 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after acquiring an additional 12,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Napco Security Technologies by 2.9% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 66,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. 87.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Napco Security Technologies Trading Up 2.1 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.95. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.21 and a beta of 1.55.

About Napco Security Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Napco Security Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells electronic security products in the United States and internationally. The company offers access control systems, door-locking products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Napco Security Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Napco Security Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.