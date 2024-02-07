New York Life Investment Management LLC Acquires 224 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,654 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Evergy were worth $1,656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Red Tortoise LLC boosted its position in shares of Evergy by 793.5% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in Evergy by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new position in Evergy in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Evergy during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new position in Evergy during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Evergy alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

EVRG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Evergy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Evergy from $50.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Evergy from $56.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim lowered shares of Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.25.

Evergy Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of Evergy stock opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Evergy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.92 and a 12-month high of $63.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.78, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.59.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Evergy had a net margin of 12.16% and a return on equity of 8.59%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.01 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current year.

Evergy Profile

(Free Report)

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. The company generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Evergy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evergy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.