New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $1,378,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 68.9% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 228 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of FMC by 99.4% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 351 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Quilter Plc bought a new position in shares of FMC in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FMC in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Institutional investors own 86.91% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert C. Pallash acquired 3,845 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $52.48 per share, with a total value of $201,785.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 47,871 shares in the company, valued at $2,512,270.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

FMC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho dropped their price objective on FMC from $59.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America lowered FMC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FMC from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (down from $100.00) on shares of FMC in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded FMC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, FMC has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.13.

Shares of NYSE FMC opened at $53.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.12. FMC Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.49 and a fifty-two week high of $131.77. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.08, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.88.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The basic materials company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). FMC had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 29.45%. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 4.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.34%. FMC’s payout ratio is 22.03%.

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

