New York Life Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 100.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,868 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,435 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $1,223,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 16,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,904,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after buying an additional 1,736 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Neurocrine Biosciences by 301.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 161,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,220,000 after buying an additional 121,592 shares during the period. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Neurocrine Biosciences alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total transaction of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Jude Onyia sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.57, for a total value of $264,731.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,403.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total transaction of $14,016,787.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 270,631 shares of company stock valued at $35,043,864 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Up 0.9 %

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NBIX stock opened at $142.96 on Wednesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $89.04 and a 52 week high of $143.35. The company has a market cap of $14.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $129.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $116.49.

NBIX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $136.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $134.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.69.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Neurocrine Biosciences

About Neurocrine Biosciences

(Free Report)

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NBIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neurocrine Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.