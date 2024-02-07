New York Life Investment Management LLC Buys 24,380 Shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Free Report) by 30.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,335 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,380 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Norwegian Cruise Line were worth $1,719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,714,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,678,000 after acquiring an additional 863,553 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,144,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,632,000 after purchasing an additional 428,579 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,242,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,775,000 after purchasing an additional 2,875,079 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,087,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,683,000 after purchasing an additional 583,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,154,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000,000 after purchasing an additional 304,240 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.49% of the company’s stock.

NCLH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Friday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.50 to $13.50 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Susquehanna increased their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.39.

Shares of NYSE NCLH opened at $17.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.80. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.15 and a 52 week high of $22.75.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

