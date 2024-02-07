New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Free Report) by 26.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,525 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 5.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,096,220 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $83,891,000 after buying an additional 110,152 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1,334.6% during the second quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 214,410 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $8,491,000 after purchasing an additional 199,464 shares in the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 13.3% during the second quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 45,362 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,815,000 after purchasing an additional 5,338 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 163.7% during the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 380,946 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $15,245,000 after purchasing an additional 236,468 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Glenn Coleman purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.70 per share, with a total value of $297,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 73,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,184,910.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XRAY stock opened at $34.16 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.27 and a 52 week high of $43.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

DENTSPLY SIRONA declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical instruments supplier to repurchase up to 16.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. This is an increase from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -55.44%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $43.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.22.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc manufactures and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Technologies & Equipment, and Consumables. The Technologies & Equipment segment provides dental equipment, such as treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments for dental practitioners and specialists; dental CAD/CAM technologies for dental offices to support various digital dental procedures, including dental restorations; dentist-directed aligner solutions, SureSmile, and direct-to-consumer clear aligner solutions, as well as high frequency vibration technology device; implants; and urology catheters and other healthcare-related consumable products.

