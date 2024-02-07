New York Life Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC)

New York Life Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in V.F. Co. (NYSE:VFC – Free Report) by 30.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,766 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,594 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in V.F. were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in V.F. by 5.2% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,313 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $980,000 after acquiring an additional 2,530 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in V.F. in the second quarter valued at $207,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in V.F. by 43.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 299,024 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 90,200 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its holdings in shares of V.F. by 41.8% in the third quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 453,543 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $8,014,000 after buying an additional 133,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning purchased a new stake in shares of V.F. in the third quarter valued at about $4,948,000. 80.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other V.F. news, Director Matthew J. Shattock purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.58 per share, for a total transaction of $291,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $583,200. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VFC. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of V.F. in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of V.F. from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Williams Trading reissued a “sell” rating on shares of V.F. in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.77.

V.F. Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VFC opened at $16.97 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.75. V.F. Co. has a twelve month low of $12.85 and a twelve month high of $29.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.85, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.50.

V.F. Company Profile

V.F. Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, procurement, marketing, and distribution of branded lifestyle apparel, footwear, and related products for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work.

