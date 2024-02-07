New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.29 Million Position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM)

New York Life Investment Management LLC increased its position in AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Free Report) by 101.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,512 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,829 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AECOM were worth $1,288,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Schweiz AG grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Schweiz AG now owns 871,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,346,000 after buying an additional 6,065 shares during the period. Qsemble Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $797,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of AECOM in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,217,000. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of AECOM by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,628,534 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,233,000 after purchasing an additional 105,454 shares during the period. Finally, Flputnam Investment Management Co. grew its position in shares of AECOM by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 45,832 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,806,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. 84.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ACM. TheStreet upgraded AECOM from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday. Citigroup cut their target price on AECOM from $105.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on AECOM from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on AECOM in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on AECOM from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total transaction of $2,839,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 53,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,972,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other AECOM news, Director Douglas Stotlar sold 9,641 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.76, for a total value of $836,453.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 39,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,454,609.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, President Lara Poloni sold 30,692 shares of AECOM stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.50, for a total value of $2,839,010.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 53,752 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,972,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 65,333 shares of company stock valued at $5,994,463 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

AECOM Price Performance

AECOM stock opened at $88.52 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a PE ratio of 226.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.24. AECOM has a 12 month low of $74.40 and a 12 month high of $94.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.17.

AECOM (NYSE:ACM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.13. AECOM had a return on equity of 20.01% and a net margin of 0.38%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. Analysts expect that AECOM will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

AECOM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 19th. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 3rd. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from AECOM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. AECOM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 225.65%.

AECOM announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, November 13th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the construction company to repurchase up to 8.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

About AECOM

AECOM, together with its subsidiaries, provides professional infrastructure consulting services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Americas, International, and AECOM Capital. The company offers planning, consulting, architectural and engineering design, construction and program management, and investment and development services to public and private clients.

Featured Stories

