New York Life Investment Management LLC Has $1.99 Million Stake in MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Free Report) by 29.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,299 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,129 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MarketAxess were worth $1,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in MarketAxess by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 72 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in MarketAxess in the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. Institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

MarketAxess Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of MKTX opened at $221.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a PE ratio of 32.30, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.02. MarketAxess Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.01 and a 12 month high of $399.78. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $267.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $245.22.

MarketAxess Increases Dividend

MarketAxess ( NASDAQ:MKTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $197.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.70 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 21.76% and a net margin of 34.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that MarketAxess Holdings Inc. will post 7.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This is an increase from MarketAxess’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is presently 42.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MKTX shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on MarketAxess from $270.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. StockNews.com upgraded MarketAxess from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $308.00 to $284.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Barclays lowered MarketAxess from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $246.00 to $291.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on MarketAxess from $263.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MarketAxess has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $266.89.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MarketAxess

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.50, for a total value of $239,660.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 68,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,963,819.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Kevin M. Mcpherson sold 1,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.95, for a total value of $235,569.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 69,879 shares in the company, valued at $16,138,555.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About MarketAxess

(Free Report)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates an electronic trading platform for institutional investor and broker-dealer companies worldwide. It offers the access to liquidity in the U.S. investment-grade bonds, U.S. high-yield bonds, and U.S. Treasuries, as well as municipal bonds, emerging market debts, Eurobonds, and other fixed-income securities.

Further Reading

