New York Life Investment Management LLC Sells 324 Shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,817 shares of the company’s stock after selling 324 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Molson Coors Beverage were worth $1,705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 125.4% in the second quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Molson Coors Beverage in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 85.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Molson Coors Beverage by 96.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. 73.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 6th. HSBC assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Thursday, November 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $68.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $57.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Monday, November 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.27.

NYSE TAP opened at $61.29 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.08. Molson Coors Beverage has a 12 month low of $49.32 and a 12 month high of $70.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 142.61%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

