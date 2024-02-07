New York Life Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY)

New York Life Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,977 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Incyte were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Incyte by 93.6% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 362 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in Incyte by 91.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 447 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services grew its stake in Incyte by 49.9% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 640 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its stake in Incyte by 132.9% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 757 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in Incyte by 1,458.0% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 779 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Incyte alerts:

Incyte Price Performance

INCY stock opened at $59.63 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $60.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.96. The stock has a market cap of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. Incyte Co. has a 1 year low of $50.27 and a 1 year high of $83.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,821,780. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on INCY shares. SVB Leerink upgraded Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Incyte from $74.00 to $63.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Incyte from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Incyte

Incyte Profile

(Free Report)

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Incyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Incyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.