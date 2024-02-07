New York State Common Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Celsius Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 16.4% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 75,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,812 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Celsius were worth $12,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CELH. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Celsius by 146.5% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new position in shares of Celsius in the 3rd quarter worth $39,000. 60.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 286,158 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.41, for a total transaction of $14,997,540.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,102 shares in the company, valued at $27,363,365.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Jarrod Langhans sold 2,401 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.72, for a total value of $136,184.72. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,046 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,653,649.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,109,248 shares of company stock worth $52,144,766. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company's stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, November 13th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. William Blair began coverage on Celsius in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Celsius in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Celsius to $64.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of Celsius in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Celsius has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.59.

Shares of Celsius stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.25 and a beta of 1.73. Celsius Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.75 and a fifty-two week high of $68.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $53.53 and a 200 day moving average of $56.98.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $384.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.54 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 160.56% and a net margin of 13.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 104.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings, Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in the United States and internationally. The company offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

