Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nintendo Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of research firms have weighed in on NTDOY. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Nintendo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Nintendo in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Nintendo in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new position in Nintendo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,137,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in Nintendo during the 2nd quarter worth $803,000. Cable Hill Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Nintendo during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new stake in Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Nintendo in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NTDOY opened at $14.55 on Wednesday. Nintendo has a 52-week low of $9.26 and a 52-week high of $14.65. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.46. The company has a market cap of $75.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 0.39.

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. Nintendo had a return on equity of 20.58% and a net margin of 27.31%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.32 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Nintendo will post 0.62 EPS for the current year.

Nintendo Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells home entertainment products in Japan, the Americas, Europe, and internationally. It also offers video game platforms, playing cards, Karuta, and other products; and handheld and home console hardware systems and related software.

