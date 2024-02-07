NOV (NYSE:NOV) PT Lowered to $26.00

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Stifel Nicolaus from $28.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 48.40% from the company’s previous close.

NOV has been the topic of several other research reports. StockNews.com upgraded NOV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on NOV from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NOV from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Barclays cut NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Benchmark cut NOV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.40.

NOV opened at $17.52 on Monday. NOV has a 1-year low of $14.05 and a 1-year high of $24.44. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.77.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $1.10. NOV had a return on equity of 10.79% and a net margin of 11.57%. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that NOV will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOV by 18.6% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,268 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,480 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 536 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 85.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,259 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,280 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of NOV by 3.3% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,956 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. 93.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NOV Inc designs, constructs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production, and industrial and renewable energy sectors worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

