NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $625.00 to $800.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA traded as high as $682.06 and last traded at $682.06, with a volume of 1985020 shares. The stock had previously closed at $661.60.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $775.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group increased their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $600.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $612.68.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total transaction of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.18, for a total value of $4,831,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 989,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $478,266,542.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director John Dabiri sold 218 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $484.99, for a total transaction of $105,727.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,183 shares in the company, valued at $1,058,733.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 155,216 shares of company stock valued at $79,810,950. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 203,680,199 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $88,598,850,000 after buying an additional 2,287,471 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,459,414 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $20,022,108,000 after buying an additional 1,403,401 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $4,023,783,000 after buying an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after buying an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 trillion, a PE ratio of 90.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $531.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $480.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 3.06.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $4.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.03 by $0.99. The company had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.19 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 42.10% and a return on equity of 72.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 205.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 11.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.11%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Articles

