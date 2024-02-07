NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Acquired by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 103 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in NVR were worth $614,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NVR. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in NVR during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in NVR by 133.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 7 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new position in shares of NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of NVR in the third quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of NVR in the second quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a research report on Friday, December 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of NVR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st.

NVR Stock Up 2.3 %

Shares of NYSE:NVR opened at $7,332.82 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.12. NVR, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4,988.99 and a 12-month high of $7,423.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6,914.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $6,362.80. The company has a current ratio of 6.10, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The construction company reported $121.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $121.50 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. NVR had a net margin of 17.09% and a return on equity of 38.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $133.44 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 471.75 EPS for the current year.

NVR announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that permits the company to repurchase $750.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the construction company to buy up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NVR

In related news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total value of $6,296,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,629,569.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVR news, Director Susan Williamson Ross sold 125 shares of NVR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6,298.13, for a total transaction of $787,266.25. Following the transaction, the director now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,550,742.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,000 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6,296.26, for a total transaction of $6,296,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 11,853 shares in the company, valued at $74,629,569.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,872 shares of company stock valued at $49,205,517. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NVR Profile

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

Featured Articles

