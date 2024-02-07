NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.54

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund (NYSE:NXG – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.54 per share on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $6.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 18.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th.

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:NXG opened at $35.01 on Wednesday. NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund has a 52 week low of $30.32 and a 52 week high of $42.29. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Jerry V. Swank bought 8,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.75 per share, for a total transaction of $300,375.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 33,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,144,125. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

About NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund

NXG NextGen Infrastructure Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Cushing MLP Asset Management, LP. The fund invests in stocks of companies across the energy supply chain spectrum, including upstream, midstream and downstream energy companies, as well as oil and gas services and logistics companies, energy-intensive chemical, metal and industrial and manufacturing companies and engineering and construction companies.

