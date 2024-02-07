NXM Trading 0.1% Lower Over Last 7 Days (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 7th. In the last week, NXM has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NXM has a total market capitalization of $376.09 million and approximately $95,144.26 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004759 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00016079 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00015364 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,880.90 or 0.99958334 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00011104 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00193436 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000675 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003450 BTC.

NXM Token Profile

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io. NXM’s official message board is medium.com/nexus-mutual.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 57.03393143 USD and is up 0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NXM should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

