OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCIO opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

