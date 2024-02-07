OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 18th.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OCCIO opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a twelve month low of $22.77 and a twelve month high of $24.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.50.
About OFS Credit
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Manufacturing Stocks Investing
- Exxon and Chevron ready to rally: The floor is in for big oil
- What is a Dividend Harvesting Strategy and How Can Investors Profit from it?
- Analysts jumped on this stock ahead of earnings; markets love it
- How to Invest in Canada for Beginners
- Unusual call options in this ETF can lead these stocks to rally
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.