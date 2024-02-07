OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCIO) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 18th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIO – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be given a dividend of 0.1276 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
OFS Credit Price Performance
OCCIO stock opened at $23.83 on Wednesday. OFS Credit has a 12-month low of $22.77 and a 12-month high of $24.48. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.50.
About OFS Credit
