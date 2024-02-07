Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Western Wealth Management LLC

Western Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 544 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $222,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 4,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,486 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 1,450 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 1,846 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $16,294,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 26,717 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $7,979,000 after purchasing an additional 6,133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 1st quarter valued at $758,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Old Dominion Freight Line alerts:

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ODFL opened at $425.55 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $46.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.79, a PEG ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $401.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $295.80 and a fifty-two week high of $438.05.

Old Dominion Freight Line Increases Dividend

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The transportation company reported $2.94 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.86 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.13% and a return on equity of 31.18%. The firm’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.92 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.49%. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 14.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $475.00 to $386.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $505.00 to $435.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Susquehanna upgraded shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $412.79.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ODFL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, Chairman David S. Congdon sold 24,100 shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.59, for a total transaction of $9,413,219.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 766,754 shares in the company, valued at $299,486,444.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 10.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

(Free Report)

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Dominion Freight Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.