Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.98-1.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.80-1.90 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.92 billion. Onsemi also updated its Q1 2024 guidance to 0.980-1.100 EPS.

NASDAQ:ON opened at $76.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.30. The stock has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.81. Onsemi has a 1-year low of $61.47 and a 1-year high of $111.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The business’s revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ON. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Onsemi from $110.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. TD Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $120.00) on shares of Onsemi in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Onsemi from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Onsemi presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $98.42.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Onsemi by 1,226.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 63,348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after buying an additional 58,572 shares during the period. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Onsemi during the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Onsemi in the second quarter valued at approximately $701,000. CreativeOne Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Onsemi by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 10,922 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,033,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service raised its position in Onsemi by 79.8% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,238,070 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $114,001,000 after purchasing an additional 549,347 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

