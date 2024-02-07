Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Buys 8,232 Shares of Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Sabre Co. (NASDAQ:SABR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 402,221 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,232 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Sabre worth $1,806,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SABR. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Sabre by 8.1% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 177,468 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after purchasing an additional 13,361 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Sabre by 0.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,141,433 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $35,907,000 after purchasing an additional 26,741 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sabre by 42.6% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 223,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 66,759 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Sabre by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 118,536 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 11,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Sabre by 9.7% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 181,986 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after purchasing an additional 16,079 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SABR opened at $4.16 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -2.29 and a beta of 1.88. Sabre Co. has a 12 month low of $2.99 and a 12 month high of $7.66.

In other news, insider Sean E. Menke sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.43, for a total value of $221,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,567,340 shares in the company, valued at $6,943,316.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 100,714 shares of company stock worth $424,684. Insiders own 1.32% of the company’s stock.

SABR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America raised shares of Sabre from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $3.50 to $5.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Sabre from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sabre has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Sabre Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides software and technology solutions for the travel industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Travel Solutions and Hospitality Solutions. The Travel Solutions segment operates a business-to-business travel marketplace that offers travel content, such as inventory, prices, and availability from a range of travel suppliers, including airlines, hotels, car rental brands, rail carriers, cruise lines, and tour operators with a network of travel buyers comprising online and offline travel agencies, travel management companies, and corporate travel departments.

