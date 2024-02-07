Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Stock Position in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 68 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $1,791,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TDY. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after purchasing an additional 196,915 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after purchasing an additional 60,379 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $561,224,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com lowered Teledyne Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $522.00 to $510.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Teledyne Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $515.67.

Teledyne Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TDY opened at $434.09 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $427.48 and its 200 day moving average is $408.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $364.98 and a 52 week high of $448.71. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a PE ratio of 23.46, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.03.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.04 by $0.40. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 15.72%. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.94 EPS. Teledyne Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 20.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Teledyne Technologies news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares in the company, valued at $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Kenneth C. Dahlberg sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $432.91, for a total value of $1,731,640.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,110,568.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael T. Smith sold 511 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $431.00, for a total transaction of $220,241.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 56,492 shares in the company, valued at $24,348,052. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 75,277 shares of company stock valued at $31,130,219. Corporate insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

About Teledyne Technologies

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

