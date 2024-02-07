Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 2,969 Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITCI – Free Report) by 9.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,424 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 2,969 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies were worth $1,793,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITCI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 11.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 157,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,615,000 after buying an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 385,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $23,591,000 after acquiring an additional 18,999 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies during the 1st quarter valued at $349,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 25.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in Intra-Cellular Therapies by 71.3% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 18,165 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.94% of the company’s stock.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of ITCI opened at $70.09 on Wednesday. Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.01 and a twelve month high of $74.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $66.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.44.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on ITCI. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Intra-Cellular Therapies from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price target on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Monday, December 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $101.00 price objective on shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

Insider Activity

In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of Intra-Cellular Therapies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total transaction of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,633,280.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Intra-Cellular Therapies news, EVP Suresh K. Durgam sold 21,262 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $1,382,030.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sharon Mates sold 75,361 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.25, for a total value of $5,068,027.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,050,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,633,280.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 276,822 shares of company stock worth $18,616,176. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Intra-Cellular Therapies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Intra-Cellular Therapies, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, clinical development, and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address medical needs primarily in neuropsychiatric and neurological disorders by targeting intracellular signaling mechanisms in the central nervous system (CNS) in the United States.

