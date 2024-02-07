Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Free Report) by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,918 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 115,150 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,823,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CTSH. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 272.1% in the 2nd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 573 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 33.5% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 630 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1,025.4% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 664 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.77% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Societe Generale reissued a “sell” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $68.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.36.

NASDAQ:CTSH opened at $78.73 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $74.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.16, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $56.45 and a 1 year high of $78.93.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Health Sciences; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

