Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Grows Position in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Free Report) by 19.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,741 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Datadog were worth $1,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DDOG. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 25.8% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Datadog during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,494,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 9.3% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 11.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 139,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,137,000 after purchasing an additional 14,658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in shares of Datadog by 20.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares in the last quarter. 68.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $129.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $121.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.04. Datadog, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.60 and a 52-week high of $137.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.44 billion, a PE ratio of -1,076.41, a P/E/G ratio of 32.58 and a beta of 1.18.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Datadog had a negative return on equity of 1.39% and a negative net margin of 1.72%. The business had revenue of $547.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $523.30 million. Analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

DDOG has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Datadog from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $90.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Mizuho cut Datadog from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $108.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Datadog from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on Datadog in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.87.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 169,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,817,449.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO David M. Obstler sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $1,083,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 260,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,243,064.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 6,523 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.78, for a total value of $761,755.94. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 169,699 shares in the company, valued at $19,817,449.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 711,989 shares of company stock valued at $83,930,915. Company insiders own 14.97% of the company’s stock.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products include infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, observability pipelines, cloud cost management, universal service monitoring, cloud security management, application security management.

