Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR – Free Report) by 6.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,061 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ingredion were worth $1,644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 154.0% in the third quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after acquiring an additional 19,100 shares in the last quarter. Smith Graham & Co. Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ingredion in the third quarter valued at $3,022,000. Advisors Preferred LLC lifted its position in shares of Ingredion by 29.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 55,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,406,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingredion during the third quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, Goodman Financial Corp lifted its position in Ingredion by 3.5% during the third quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 111,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,955,000 after buying an additional 3,737 shares during the period. 84.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingredion Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:INGR opened at $109.71 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average of $107.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.79. Ingredion Incorporated has a 12 month low of $89.54 and a 12 month high of $113.46.

Ingredion Announces Dividend

Ingredion ( NYSE:INGR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.38. Ingredion had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 7.61%. The company had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 29th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Ingredion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on INGR shares. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Ingredion in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their target price on Ingredion from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Ingredion from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.50.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells sweeteners, starches, nutrition ingredients, and biomaterial solutions derived from wet milling and processing corn, and other starch-based materials to a range of industries in North America, South America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

