Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Takes Position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 30,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,408,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of JEPQ. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 501,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,524,000 after purchasing an additional 129,931 shares during the period. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the third quarter valued at about $3,515,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 91.9% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 209,434 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,829,000 after buying an additional 100,286 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.8% in the second quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. now owns 34,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,640,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the period.

Shares of JEPQ stock opened at $51.89 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $50.30 and its 200 day moving average is $48.72. The stock has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $41.15 and a twelve month high of $52.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a $0.3417 dividend. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

