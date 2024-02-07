Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) Shares Bought by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its position in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report) by 89.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PKG. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 28,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,348,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Packaging Co. of America by 16.3% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,439 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after acquiring an additional 1,181 shares during the period. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Packaging Co. of America by 27.0% during the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 23,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,604,000 after acquiring an additional 4,987 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $123,821,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Packaging Co. of America by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 2,041 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Packaging Co. of America alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $147.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $150.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Packaging Co. of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Packaging Co. of America from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Packaging Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $154.67.

Packaging Co. of America Stock Up 0.3 %

Packaging Co. of America stock opened at $163.03 on Wednesday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $122.20 and a fifty-two week high of $176.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 2.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $165.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.76.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.30. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 9.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The business had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Co. of America Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.96%.

Packaging Co. of America Profile

(Free Report)

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PKG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Packaging Co. of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Packaging Co. of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.