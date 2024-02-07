Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Receives Underperform Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their underperform rating on shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $5.00 target price on the stock.

PLTR has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup raised Palantir Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Palantir Technologies from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.25.

Shares of NYSE PLTR opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.91. The stock has a market cap of $47.57 billion, a PE ratio of 242.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies has a 52-week low of $7.19 and a 52-week high of $22.18.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 205,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.73, for a total transaction of $4,052,542.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 4,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,707.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $10,010,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,851.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 11.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 187,338,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,997,419,000 after purchasing an additional 18,756,392 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 103,052,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,788,000 after purchasing an additional 4,420,419 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Palantir Technologies by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 35,816,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,062,000 after purchasing an additional 312,531 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,863,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $380,496,000 after buying an additional 1,151,484 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,614,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,833,000 after buying an additional 4,675,824 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.21% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

