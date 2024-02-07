Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) Upgraded to Neutral by Citigroup

Citigroup upgraded shares of Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage currently has $20.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $10.00.

PLTR has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an underperform rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued an underperform rating and set a $13.00 price target (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $15.25.

NYSE PLTR opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 242.92, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 2.66. Palantir Technologies has a 12 month low of $7.19 and a 12 month high of $22.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $17.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.91.

In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $100,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Palantir Technologies news, Director Alexandra W. Schiff sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.11, for a total value of $64,440.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 200,783 shares in the company, valued at $3,234,614.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric H. Woersching sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 52,233 shares in the company, valued at $1,044,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 949,877 shares of company stock worth $18,720,001 over the last three months. Insiders own 13.96% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 22.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,003,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,931,000 after acquiring an additional 28,563,749 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $199,052,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,395,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Palantir Technologies by 123.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 10,414,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,653,000 after acquiring an additional 5,755,075 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $76,650,000. 34.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

