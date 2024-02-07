Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Reduce” from the twenty-one brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.40.
Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Paramount Global from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Paramount Global from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Loop Capital cut shares of Paramount Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Paramount Global from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th.
Read Our Latest Report on PARA
Paramount Global Stock Down 0.2 %
Institutional Trading of Paramount Global
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in Paramount Global during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.39% of the company’s stock.
About Paramount Global
Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. Its TV Media segment operates domestic and international broadcast networks, including CBS Television Network, Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; and cable networks comprising Paramount Media Networks, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Paramount Global
- What Does a Gap Up Mean in Stocks? How to Play the Gap
- Is the dip in Atlassian stock a sneaky buy opportunity?
- Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Highs
- Caterpillar stock hits new highs; time to ring the register?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- 5 medical stocks growing earnings by triple digits
Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.