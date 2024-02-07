Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON) Sets New 52-Week Low After Analyst Downgrade

Peloton Interactive, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $8.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Peloton Interactive traded as low as $3.96 and last traded at $4.01, with a volume of 5944787 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.24.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Mkm reduced their price target on shares of Peloton Interactive from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Peloton Interactive in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Peloton Interactive from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $6.50 to $4.15 in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.73.

In related news, Director Karen Boone sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.33, for a total transaction of $216,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,402.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 20.5% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 234,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,766,000 after buying an additional 39,856 shares during the last quarter. Camber Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Peloton Interactive by 300.0% during the second quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Peloton Interactive by 73.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 12,697 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 11.2% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,998,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,365,000 after buying an additional 200,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Peloton Interactive by 5.2% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 676,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 33,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average of $5.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ:PTON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $743.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.17 million. Peloton Interactive’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.98) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Peloton Interactive, Inc. will post -1.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Peloton Interactive, Inc operates interactive fitness platform in North America and internationally. The company offers connected fitness products with touchscreen that streams live and on-demand classes under the Peloton Bike, Peloton Bike+, Peloton Tread, Peloton Tread+, Peloton Guide, and Peloton Row names.

