Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG) Insider Mark Simon Willis Sells 2,311,707 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Feb 7th, 2024

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDGGet Free Report) insider Mark Simon Willis sold 2,311,707 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.40), for a total transaction of £739,746.24 ($927,348.93).

Mark Simon Willis also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, January 31st, Mark Simon Willis sold 7,755,049 shares of Pendragon stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 36 ($0.45), for a total transaction of £2,791,817.64 ($3,499,834.07).

Pendragon Stock Up 2.6 %

PDG stock opened at GBX 35.50 ($0.45) on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 33.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of £504.10 million, a P/E ratio of 1,183.33 and a beta of 0.39. Pendragon PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 14.85 ($0.19) and a 12 month high of GBX 36.45 ($0.46). The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.02.

About Pendragon



Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. Its UK Motor segment includes sale and servicing of vehicles in the UK; Software segment includes Licencing of Software as a Service to global automotive business users; and Leasing segment includes provision of fleet and contract hire.

