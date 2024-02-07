PepsiCo (PEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Friday

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 12/31/2023 quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Friday, February 9th. Analysts expect PepsiCo to post earnings of $1.72 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ PEP opened at $171.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $235.68 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.54. PepsiCo has a one year low of $155.83 and a one year high of $196.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $168.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $171.46.

PepsiCo Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $5.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at PepsiCo

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PepsiCo

In related news, CFO Hugh F. Johnston sold 48,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.65, for a total transaction of $8,063,860.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 96,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,102,889.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arvest Trust Co. N A increased its position in PepsiCo by 5.8% during the second quarter. Arvest Trust Co. N A now owns 1,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its position in PepsiCo by 19.0% during the first quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Apexium Financial LP increased its position in PepsiCo by 9.5% during the first quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 1,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Talisman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, BOS Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PepsiCo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $179.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $170.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.79.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

