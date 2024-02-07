Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA) to Post Q1 2024 Earnings of ($0.03) Per Share, Roth Capital Forecasts

Perpetua Resources Corp. (NASDAQ:PPTA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Roth Capital issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Perpetua Resources in a research note issued to investors on Friday, February 2nd. Roth Capital analyst M. Niehuser forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Perpetua Resources’ current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Perpetua Resources’ Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS.

Shares of PPTA stock opened at $2.90 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.16 and a 200-day moving average of $3.35. The company has a market cap of $185.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.25 and a beta of 0.29. Perpetua Resources has a 52 week low of $2.63 and a 52 week high of $5.49.

Perpetua Resources ( NASDAQ:PPTA Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.16.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1,950.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,640,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after buying an additional 1,560,597 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $1,628,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the second quarter worth $1,215,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Perpetua Resources by 1,027.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 355,224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. acquired a new position in Perpetua Resources during the fourth quarter worth $999,000. Institutional investors own 69.58% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Chris J. Robison bought 10,000 shares of Perpetua Resources stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.95 per share, for a total transaction of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

